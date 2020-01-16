Odalisque is a custom motor yacht launched in 1973 by Feadship and most recently refitted in 2009.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Odalisque measures 38.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.39 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 202 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by De Voogt.

Odalisque has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Odalisque has a fuel capacity of 35,583 litres, and a water capacity of 6,057 litres.

Accommodation

Odalisque accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.