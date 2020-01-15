Odessa is a fine example of quality consistency of Proteksan-Turquoise yachts among the years. She has got same hull lines with her sister ship Mosaique built back in 2001.

Although the different tank and deck configuration, she has got the similar sea keeping ability and comfort level even in top speed. In terms of sound and vibration level she can compete with any high quality mega yachts in the market.



In contrary of her sister ship Mosaique, the lazarette has been design and facilitate as a main tender garage. This gives her a huge deck space and opportunity to use the upper deck aft as a private lounge for owner and his guests.



Maybe the most unique particular of the boat among her other specialties is the radar arch. The radar arch and the mast together with the hard top are moving forward to be able to accommodate the helicopter on the sundeck aft. To achieve this function, whole radar arch and the mast structure constructed out of sandwich core, epoxy-glass fiber composition. This provides a lot of weight saving in upper most part of the yacht and give better stability characteristics in return.



The interior is absolutely fascinating. Instead of using heavy wood craftsmanship, many different materials have been played with to match and combined to each other perfectly and beautifully.



Dark leather trims with bleached oak columns and light leather weaved panels enlighten inside the boat, whilst giving her a look of grace and beauty. Highly detailed interior of Odessa is challenging the limit of the possibilities. Wenge parquets and borders around the hand tuft wool carpet with marquetry trims, sewed leather ceiling panels, chamfered edge marble tiles, lime stone hall way floors with arabescato marble trims are some of those details.



Highly sophisticated electronics has been installed onboard. Wireless Crestron controls give a lot of flexibility and mobility to the owner and guests to remote every single audio and video equipment together with lights and blinds anywhere. Electronic controlled lighting, Kaleidescape audio and video on demand system, high-end sound units, wireless internet access trough the satellite in entire boat are used as standard.



Odessa is one of the new generation boats that Proteksan-Turquoise has start producing with distinguished styling compare to smooth traditional.