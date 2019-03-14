Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 12 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 48.77m
Year 2009

Odessa

2009

|

Motor Yacht

Odessa is a 48.77m (160.01ft) motor yacht, custom built in 2009 by Christensen. The yacht's interior has been designed by Christensen/Owner's Representative, while furnishings are by Armani Casa. Her sophisticated exterior design and engineering are the work of Christensen.

Odessa has a grp hull and grp superstructure with a beam of 9m (29.53ft) and a 2.36m (7.74ft) draft. Odessa is built to comply to MCA and ABS (Maltese Cross) A1-AMS standards.

Performance + Capabilities
Odessa is capable of 18.00 knots flat out, with a range of 4300.00 nm.

Odessa Accommodation
Odessa offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in 6 suites: 1 owner cabin, 1 VIP cabin, 2 double cabins, and 2 twin cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

18Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

9m

crew:

10

draft:

2.4m
Other Christensen yachts
Related News