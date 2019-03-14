Odessa is a 48.77m (160.01ft) motor yacht, custom built in 2009 by Christensen. The yacht's interior has been designed by Christensen/Owner's Representative, while furnishings are by Armani Casa. Her sophisticated exterior design and engineering are the work of Christensen.

Odessa has a grp hull and grp superstructure with a beam of 9m (29.53ft) and a 2.36m (7.74ft) draft. Odessa is built to comply to MCA and ABS (Maltese Cross) A1-AMS standards.

Performance + Capabilities

Odessa is capable of 18.00 knots flat out, with a range of 4300.00 nm.

Odessa Accommodation

Odessa offers accommodation for up to 12 guests in 6 suites: 1 owner cabin, 1 VIP cabin, 2 double cabins, and 2 twin cabins.