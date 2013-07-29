Odessa II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Nobiskrug in Rendsburg, Germany and most recently refitted in 2015.

Over more than a century of experience in shipbuilding, Nobiskrug has built around 750 vessels, having its current core business focused on the highly specialized construction of individually manufactured custom superyachts.

Design

Odessa II measures 73.80 feet in length and has a beam of 12 feet.

Odessa II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Focus Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

H2 Yacht Design was established in 1994 specialising in the interior design and exterior styling of superyachts. The director Jonny Horsfield and senior consultants have between them over 30 years experience in the yacht industry during which time they have been involved in over 100 superyacht projects.

Odessa II also features naval architecture by Nobiskrug.

Performance and Capabilities

Odessa II has a top speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Odessa II accommodates up to 12 guests .

Other Specifications

Odessa II has a hull NB of 423.

Odessa II is a Germanischer Lloyd AG class yacht.