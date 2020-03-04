Odyssey is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2010.

Odyssey is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2010.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Odyssey measures 41.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.76 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 322 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Odyssey has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Odyssey also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Odyssey has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Odyssey has a fuel capacity of 40,950 litres, and a water capacity of 11,020 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Odyssey accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Odyssey is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 640.

Odyssey flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.