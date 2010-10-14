Odyssey is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Rodriquez Yachts in Sarzana, Italy.

Odyssey is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Rodriquez Yachts in Sarzana, Italy.

Rodriquez is the superyacht design and production unit of Italian company Rodriquez Cantieri Navali, offering clients a choice of luxury yachts from semi-custom to complete new builds of a client’s own design.

Design

Odyssey measures 38.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.85 metres and a beam of 8.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 291 tonnes.

Odyssey has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Rodriquez Yachts.

Her interior design is by Rodriquez Group.

Odyssey also features naval architecture by Rodriquez Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Odyssey has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Odyssey has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Odyssey accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Odyssey is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 346.

Odyssey is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Italy.