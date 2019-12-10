Odyssey (ex Cloud 9) is a custom built superyacht launched by shipbuilding giants CRN in 2017. At 74 metres, she features a host of luxurious onboard amenities, as designed for her experienced owner.

This superyacht offers every conceivable luxury amenity with an impressive interior volume and extraordinary comfort over five expansive decks. With stunning interiors and extensive exterior spaces by Winch Design, Odyssey is an award-winning, must-see superyacht of world-class calibre.

Her luxurious interior design was custom-made to fit a regal pallet of soft creams and royal blues. Sharp, clear lines make up her naval architecture, giving an overall impression of this superyacht as gliding effortlessly through the waves as she voyages.

Odyssey was built for an experienced owner, and designed with excellent charter market appeal. Her design is the sum of harmonious collaboration between Winch Design and Zuccon International Project. On-board, Odyssey offers spacious accommodation for up to 16 guests in 8 adaptable cabins. She is fully equipped with a dedicated owner’s deck – featuring private exterior lounging areas, large office and outdoor cinema. She also hosts a VIP cabin with private deck access.

Her onboard amenities include a spa featuring hair salon and exterior massage area on a luxurious fold-down balcony, a beach club and espresso bar, an elevator from lower deck to owner's deck, a 10,000-litre pool with spa jets on main deck and a fully equipped gym. Odyssey also has space for vast exterior lounging and entertaining area on her foredeck, as well as a Jacuzzi and Teppanyaki bar on her sun deck



