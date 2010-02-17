Odyssey is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Broward Marine in the United States, United States.

Design

Odyssey measures 32 feet in length and has a beam of 6.7 feet.

Odyssey has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Odyssey has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Odyssey accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Odyssey flies the flag of the United States.