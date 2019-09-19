Odyssey London is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Custom Line .

Design

Odyssey London measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres.

Odyssey London has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Odyssey London also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Odyssey London has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Odyssey London . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Odyssey London has a hull NB of 112/16.