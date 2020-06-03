Off Track is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Monte Fino and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Off Track measures 28.04 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 131 tonnes.

Off Track has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Off Track has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Off Track has a fuel capacity of 12,491 litres, and a water capacity of 26,502 litres.

Accommodation

Off Track accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.