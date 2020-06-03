Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 28.04m
Year 2000

Off Track

2000

|

Motor Yacht

Off Track is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Monte Fino and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Off Track measures 28.04 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 131 tonnes.

Off Track has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Off Track has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Off Track has a fuel capacity of 12,491 litres, and a water capacity of 26,502 litres.

Accommodation

Off Track accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

24Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.1m

crew:

4

draft:

1.68m
Featured Events