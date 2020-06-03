Oh Que Luna is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna and most recently refitted in 2001.

Design

Oh Que Luna measures 26.84 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 6.45 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 110 tonnes.

Oh Que Luna has a wood/GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Oh Que Luna has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Oh Que Luna accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Oh Que Luna flies the flag of Greece.