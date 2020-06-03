Length 26.84m
Year 1984
Oh Que Luna
1984|
Motor Yacht
Oh Que Luna is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna and most recently refitted in 2001.
Design
Oh Que Luna measures 26.84 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 6.45 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 110 tonnes.
Oh Que Luna has a wood/GRP hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Oh Que Luna has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Oh Que Luna accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Oh Que Luna flies the flag of Greece.