Oh Really is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Princess Yachts.

Design

Oh Really measures 24.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 5.72 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 59 tonnes.

Oh Really has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Olesinski.

Oh Really has a fuel capacity of 5,680 litres, and a water capacity of 1,387 litres.

Accommodation

Oh Really accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.