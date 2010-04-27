Ohana is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Cheoy Lee.

Design

Ohana measures 31.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.25 metres.

Ohana has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Ohana also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.

Performance and Capabilities

Ohana has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Ohana accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ohana has a hull NB of 4411.