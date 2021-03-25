Okeanis is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Ocea.

Design

Okeanis measures 39.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.

Okeanis has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Joubert Nivelt Design.

Her interior design is by Béatrice Tarrade.

Okeanis also features naval architecture by Joubert Nivelt Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Okeanis has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Okeanis is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Ocea.

Design

Okeanis measures 39.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.

Okeanis has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Joubert Nivelt Design.

Her interior design is by Béatrice Tarrade.

Okeanis also features naval architecture by Joubert Nivelt Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Okeanis has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Okeanis has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Okeanis accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.