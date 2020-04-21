Okko
Motor Yacht
Okko is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Mondomarine in Savona, Italy.
Design
Okko measures 40.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 8.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 367 tonnes.
Okko has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Giorgio Vafiadis.
Okko also features naval architecture by Mondomarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Okko has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots.
Okko has a fuel capacity of 48,500 litres, and a water capacity of 8,350 litres.
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Okko accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Okko is an A1 Commercial Yachting Service, ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.