Okko is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Mondomarine in Savona, Italy.

Design

Okko measures 40.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 8.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 367 tonnes.

Okko has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Giorgio Vafiadis.

Okko also features naval architecture by Mondomarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Okko has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 14.50 knots.

Okko has a fuel capacity of 48,500 litres, and a water capacity of 8,350 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Okko accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Okko is an A1 Commercial Yachting Service, ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.