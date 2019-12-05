We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Oktana
1995|
Motor Yacht
Oktana is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Codecasa.
Design
Oktana measures 38.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 7.47 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 264 tonnes.
Oktana has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Studio Manfredi.
Her interior design is by David Laws Design.
Oktana also features naval architecture by Codecasa.
Performance and Capabilities
Oktana has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Oktana is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Codecasa.
Design
Oktana measures 38.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 7.47 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 264 tonnes.
Oktana has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Studio Manfredi.
Her interior design is by David Laws Design.
Oktana also features naval architecture by Codecasa.
Performance and Capabilities
Oktana has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Oktana has a fuel capacity of 58,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Oktana accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Oktana has a hull NB of C.104.