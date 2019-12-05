Oktana is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Codecasa.

Oktana is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Codecasa.

Design

Oktana measures 38.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 7.47 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 264 tonnes.

Oktana has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Studio Manfredi.

Her interior design is by David Laws Design.

Oktana also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Oktana has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Oktana has a fuel capacity of 58,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Oktana accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Oktana has a hull NB of C.104.