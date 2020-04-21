The ISA 66M GT M/Y Okto was launched in 2014 and delivered to her owner in 2015.

Developed from the 65m GT platform, this full displacement custom yacht is the first model of the newly launched GT range. It’s a 4-decks vessel with aluminium superstructure and steel hull which architectural structure is based on a strong contrast between the harmonious and curvaceous lines of the decks and the rigorous and diamond-like geometry of the transom and of the sundeck.

Powered by 2 CAT engines, this 66M designed by Andrea Vallicelli, can reach 18 knots max and cruises at 16 knots. With 5 cabin plus the master, it accommodates 12 guests.

Thanks to a spectacular stern and an aggressive plum bow, this outstanding 66 meters is destined to become AN ICON YACHT in its segment.