Ola Mona is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Leopard Yachts.
Design
Ola Mona measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 0.99 feet and a beam of 6.71 feet.
Ola Mona has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Ola Mona has a top speed of 36.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Ola Mona accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.
Other Specifications
Ola Mona is MCA compliant
Ola Mona flies the flag of French.