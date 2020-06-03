Read online now
Ola Mona

2006

|

Motor Yacht

Ola Mona is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Leopard Yachts.

Design

Ola Mona measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 0.99 feet and a beam of 6.71 feet.

Ola Mona has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Ola Mona has a top speed of 36.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Ola Mona accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ola Mona is MCA compliant

Ola Mona flies the flag of French.

Build Team

