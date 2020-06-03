Oldesalt is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Aegean Yacht in Bodrum, Turkey.

Aegean Yacht is a leading Turkish company providing yacht build, brokerage, charter, and management services to distinguished clients around the world. Established in 1978, the shipyard specialises in the construction of traditional vessels with wood and steel hulls.

Design

Oldesalt measures 34.00 metres in length and has a beam of 8.20 feet.

Oldesalt has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Aegean Yacht.

Other Specifications

Oldesalt has a hull NB of 44.