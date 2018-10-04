O'Leanna is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Marin Teknikk and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

O'Leanna measures 44.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.60 feet and a beam of 8.01 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 398 tonnes.

O'Leanna has an aluminium hull.

O'Leanna also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

O'Leanna has a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

O'Leanna has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

O'Leanna accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

O'Leanna flies the flag of Greek.