Olga
2003|
Motor Yacht
Olga is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Crescent Yachts in Richmond Bc, Canada and most recently refitted in 2012.
Design
Olga measures 36.88 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 8.08 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 263 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Olga has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.
Olga also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Olga has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Olga has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Olga has a fuel capacity of 30,283 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.
Accommodation
Olga accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Olga has a hull NB of 22.
Olga is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.