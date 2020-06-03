Olga is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Crescent Yachts in Richmond Bc, Canada and most recently refitted in 2012.

Olga is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Crescent Yachts in Richmond Bc, Canada and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

Olga measures 36.88 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 8.08 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 263 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Olga has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.

Olga also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Olga has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Olga has a fuel capacity of 30,283 litres, and a water capacity of 4,542 litres.

Accommodation

Olga accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Olga has a hull NB of 22.

Olga is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the USA.