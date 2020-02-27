Oli is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Oli measures 35.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 feet and a beam of 7.72 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Oli has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Giorgio Cassetta Design.

Oli also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Model

Oli is a semi-custom Mediterraneo 116 model.

Other yachts based on this Mediterraneo 116 semi-custom model include: Botti, Mr Loui.

Performance and Capabilities

Oli has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines

Oli has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines.

Accommodation

Oli accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Oli has a hull NB of BM001.