Ol'iva B is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Falcon Yachts .

Design

Ol'iva B measures 30.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.92 metres and a beam of 6.45 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Ol'iva B has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Ol'iva B also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Ol'iva B has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ol'iva B has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Ol'iva B accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.