MY OLIVIA was originally built in Finland as an ice classed Hydrographical Survey Vessel for the Russian Navy in 1972.

In 2011 she went through an exhaustive refurbishment transforming her into a modern day 70m luxury motor yacht. Italian craftsmen led by a top Italian designer completely re-designed the interior of the yacht to feature 5 large well-appointed suites, a cinema room, a private office, and a separate dining room. Thanks to her 13m beam, the MY Olivia benefits from ample entertaining space.

The bridge features the latest in communication and navigational equipment. In addition, the vessel is fitted with Rolls-Royce stabilization systems generally found on superyachts and cruise ships.

The MY Olivia boasts a 12 person Jacuzzi and all the toys common on superyachts such as sailing boats, and high speed jet skis.

My Olivia is a great example of how to transform a classic ocean-going ship into a luxurious state-of-the-art expedition yacht.

She is capable of achieving a max speed of 15 knots using a powerful Deutz AG RBV 6M 358 Single Screw Diesel Engine with a long range distance of 13,500nm.

MY OLIVIA offers accommodation for up to 10 guests and is capable of carrying up to 26 crew onboard to ensure an attentive but relaxed luxury yacht experience.