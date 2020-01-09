Olivia O is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2019 by Ulstein Verft.

Design

Olivia O measures 88.5 metres in length.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Accommodation

Olivia O accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Olivia O has a hull NB of 307.