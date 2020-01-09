We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 88.5m
Year 2019
Olivia O
2019|
Motor Yacht
Olivia O is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2019 by Ulstein Verft.
Design
Olivia O measures 88.5 metres in length.Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.
For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.
Accommodation
Olivia O accommodates up to 1 guests .
Other Specifications
Olivia O has a hull NB of 307.