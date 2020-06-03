Olsten is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Timmerman Yachts.

Continuing a shipbuilding tradition that dates back as far as the 17th century, Russian shipyard Timmerman Yachts constructs first-class displacement motor yachts designed to withstand harsh northern conditions.

Design

Olsten measures 38 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 6.8 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Olsten has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Moscow Shipyard.

Performance and Capabilities

Olsten has a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Olsten accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Olsten has a hull NB of O-125-1.

Olsten is a M-SP, Russian River Register class yacht.