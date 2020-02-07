Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 3 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 57m
Year 2002

Olympia

2002

|

Motor Yacht

In 2002, Feadship launched the stylish and sophisticated superyacht Olympia. This 57 metre (187 feet) motor yacht was designed by De Voogt Naval Architects and features a gentle continuous sheer line across her entire length to showcase the subtle and understated luxury on board.

Her beam of 10.10 metres (33’1”ft) provides a large amount of space on board, which the collaboration of John Gallagher and Mark Hampton worked with to create a relaxed and inviting interior. Olympia reflects the relaxed, stately nature of being on board a custom classic Feadship. Turning the cavernous spaces on board in to a home, the interior remains traditional with comfortable furniture and beautiful columned areas leading up to perfectly laid out decks.

This new take on the traditional Feadship yachting profile wraps around a layout which offers accommodation for up to 10 guests in spacious luxury. Updated in 2008, Olympia is a meticulously maintained superyacht which offers the best of lifestyle in complete comfort, able to reach a top speed of 17 knots with a range of 4700 nautical miles.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

17Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

10.1m

crew:

16

draft:

2.95m
Other Feadship yachts
Related News