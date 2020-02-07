In 2002, Feadship launched the stylish and sophisticated superyacht Olympia. This 57 metre (187 feet) motor yacht was designed by De Voogt Naval Architects and features a gentle continuous sheer line across her entire length to showcase the subtle and understated luxury on board.

Her beam of 10.10 metres (33’1”ft) provides a large amount of space on board, which the collaboration of John Gallagher and Mark Hampton worked with to create a relaxed and inviting interior. Olympia reflects the relaxed, stately nature of being on board a custom classic Feadship. Turning the cavernous spaces on board in to a home, the interior remains traditional with comfortable furniture and beautiful columned areas leading up to perfectly laid out decks.

This new take on the traditional Feadship yachting profile wraps around a layout which offers accommodation for up to 10 guests in spacious luxury. Updated in 2008, Olympia is a meticulously maintained superyacht which offers the best of lifestyle in complete comfort, able to reach a top speed of 17 knots with a range of 4700 nautical miles.