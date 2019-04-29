Olympia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1969 by De Vries.

Design

Olympia measures 25.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.73 feet and a beam of 5.90 feet.

Olympia has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Olympia also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Olympia has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Olympia has a water capacity of 5 litres.

Accommodation

Olympia accommodates up to 8 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Olympia flies the flag of Luxembourg.