Length 32.5m
Year 1971

Olympias

1971

|

Motor Yacht

Olympias is a custom motor yacht launched in 1971 by Amsterdamsche Scheepwerf G. de Vries Lentsch Jr.

Design

Olympias measures 32.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.56 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres.

Olympias has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Olympias also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Olympias has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Olympias accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
speed:

14Kn

cabins:

6

beam:

6.8m

crew:

6

draft:

2.56m
