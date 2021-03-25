Olympias is a custom motor yacht launched in 1971 by Amsterdamsche Scheepwerf G. de Vries Lentsch Jr.

Design

Olympias measures 32.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.56 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres.

Olympias has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Olympias also features naval architecture by De Vries Lentsch.

Performance and Capabilities

Olympias has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Olympias accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.