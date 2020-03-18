Omaha (YN 18350) is a 50m steel hulled, full-displacement motoryacht below the 500GT threshold with exterior design by Clifford Denn and interiors by Reymond Langton.

She has accommodation for 10 guests in 5 staterooms, master suite on the main deck forward, four guest suites, 3 doubles and one twin on the lower deck. Crew accommodation is for 10 in 5 cabins.



Omaha’s tenders are carried on the fore deck where they can be easily and quickly deployed, and allow for a luxurious beach club, complete with a bar, sauna and pulsating sound system.



Powered by two MTU 1,000 kW engines Project Maia will reach a top speed of 15 knots and will have a range of 3,800nm at cruising speed of 12 knots. At 10 knots the fuel consumption will be 95 L/h and at maximum speed (15 knots) it will be 390 L/h.

Project Maia’s naval architecture and engineering is done by Heesen’s in-house talented and uber-experienced team.



Clifford Denn created this gorgeous, flowing, simple yet complex exterior design which sets Maia apart from all competitors.

Maia’s profile embodies Heesen’s DNA yet also includes original design elements that give her a unique and distinctive look.



Car enthusiasts will easily recognize how Project Maia’s exterior lines are inspired by contemporary and classic car design. The grilles on the main deck aft fashion plates, for example, are only one of the many design details that lend “contemporary” appeal.



Heesen’s traditional pelican bow, with its reversed sheer line, is perfectly integrated into the curvaceous shapes introduced by Clifford Denn for a timeless yet sporty look: Clifford has made us proud by creating something refreshingly new while respecting and interpreting the Heesen family feeling.



Outdoor spaces are carefully thought to maximise the balance between the yacht’s interior volumes and exterior spaces. The result is 250 square metres of deck space arranged over three levels.



Sun deck statistics? More than 68 square metres of space and an overall length of 16 metres for guests to enjoy and relax.

We appointed Reymond Langton Design, with whom we successfully created the award winning interior of Ann G, to design Maia’s interiors.



They have created a beautiful, classic and homely design that works both as a comfortable and elegant private yacht but, can also accommodate charter guests if so desired.