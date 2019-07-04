O'Mega
1987|
Motor Yacht
O'Mega is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Shimonoseki, Japan and most recently refitted in 2009.
Design
O'Mega measures 82.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.20 metres and a beam of 11.60 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
O'Mega has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Studio Vafiadis.
Her interior design is by Giorgio Vafiadis.
O'Mega also features naval architecture by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries .
Performance and Capabilities
O'Mega has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
O'Mega is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Shimonoseki, Japan and most recently refitted in 2009.
Design
O'Mega measures 82.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.20 metres and a beam of 11.60 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
O'Mega has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Studio Vafiadis.
Her interior design is by Giorgio Vafiadis.
O'Mega also features naval architecture by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries .
Performance and Capabilities
O'Mega has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
O'Mega has a fuel capacity of 180,000 litres, and a water capacity of 80,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,200 nautical miles.
Accommodation
O'Mega accommodates up to 30 guests in 16 cabins. She also houses room for up to 28 crew members.
Other Specifications
O'Mega is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of Panama.