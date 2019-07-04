O'Mega is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Shimonoseki, Japan and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

O'Mega measures 82.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.20 metres and a beam of 11.60 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

O'Mega has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Studio Vafiadis.

Her interior design is by Giorgio Vafiadis.

O'Mega also features naval architecture by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries .

Performance and Capabilities

O'Mega has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

O'Mega is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in Shimonoseki, Japan and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

O'Mega measures 82.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.20 metres and a beam of 11.60 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

O'Mega has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Studio Vafiadis.

Her interior design is by Giorgio Vafiadis.

O'Mega also features naval architecture by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries .

Performance and Capabilities

O'Mega has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

O'Mega has a fuel capacity of 180,000 litres, and a water capacity of 80,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

O'Mega accommodates up to 30 guests in 16 cabins. She also houses room for up to 28 crew members.

Other Specifications

O'Mega is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of Panama.