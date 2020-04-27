Omni Sea is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Omni Sea measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 metres and a beam of 7.24 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Omni Sea has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Westport.

Omni Sea also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Model

Omni Sea is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Chief, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Omni Sea has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Omni Sea has a fuel capacity of 20,820 litres, and a water capacity of 4,164 litres.

Accommodation

Omni Sea accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.