Ona is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Lurssen Yachts in Bremen, Germany and most recently refitted in 2009.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Ona measures 110.00 metres in length and has a beam of 16.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Ona has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Her interior design is by Alberto Pinto.

Ona also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Ona has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Ona accommodates up to 20 guests . She also houses room for up to 47 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ona has a hull NB of 13648.

Ona is a GL class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.