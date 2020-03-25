O'Natalina is a custom motor yacht launched in 1985 by Picchiotti and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

O'Natalina measures 56 metres in length and has a beam of 8.9 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 548 tonnes.

O'Natalina has a steel hull.

O'Natalina also features naval architecture by Picchiotti.

Performance and Capabilities

O'Natalina has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

O'Natalina has a fuel capacity of 95,000 litres, and a water capacity of 24,000 litres.

She also has a range of 8,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

O'Natalina accommodates up to 12 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

O'Natalina has a hull NB of 573.

O'Natalina flies the flag of Greek.