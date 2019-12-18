Oncle Paul is a custom motor yacht launched in 1973 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 1995.

Oncle Paul is a custom motor yacht launched in 1973 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 1995.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Oncle Paul measures 33.53 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.50 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Oncle Paul has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Oncle Paul also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Oncle Paul has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Oncle Paul has a fuel capacity of 23,526 litres, and a water capacity of 6,900 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Oncle Paul accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Oncle Paul is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 724.

Oncle Paul flies the flag of the UK.