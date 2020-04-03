One Lilo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1988 by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

One Lilo measures 35.97 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.15 metres and a beam of 8.10 metres.

One Lilo has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

One Lilo also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Accommodation

One Lilo accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

One Lilo has a hull NB of 6405.