One More Toy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Christensen.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

One More Toy measures 47.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.14 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 462 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

One More Toy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Donald Starkey.

Donald Starkey has been designing some of the world’s finest yachts since 1989 and has won to date, no less than 26 Design Awards for his work. Unique and timeless elegance are synonymous with the design from this renowned studio.

One More Toy also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Performance and Capabilities

One More Toy has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

One More Toy has a fuel capacity of 45,420 litres, and a water capacity of 7,570 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

One More Toy accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

One More Toy is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 020.

One More Toy is an ABS class yacht.