One More Toy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Pershing.

Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.

Design

One More Toy measures 27 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.6 feet and a beam of 6.2 feet.