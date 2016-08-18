One O One is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Tecnomar , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2014.

One O One is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Tecnomar , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2014.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

One O One measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 feet and a beam of 7.30 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 115 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

One O One has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Luca Dini.

One O One also features naval architecture by Tecnomar .

Model

One O One is a semi-custom Velvet 36 model.

Other yachts based on this Velvet 36 semi-custom model include: Blue Jay, Double Shot.

Performance and Capabilities

One O One has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

One O One has a fuel capacity of 11,100 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

One O One accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

One O One is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Italy.