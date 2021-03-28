We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
One O One
2007|
Motor Yacht
One O One is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Tarrab Yachts.
Design
One O One measures 30.78 metres in length and has a beam of 6.95 metres.
One O One has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Tarrab Yachts.
She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
One O One has a fuel capacity of 13,552 litres, and a water capacity of 2,082 litres.
Accommodation
One O One accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
One O One has a hull NB of 10124.