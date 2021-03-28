One O One is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Tarrab Yachts.

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

One O One has a fuel capacity of 13,552 litres, and a water capacity of 2,082 litres.

Accommodation

One O One accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

One O One has a hull NB of 10124.