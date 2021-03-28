Read online now
Length 30.78m
Year 2007

2007

Motor Yacht

One O One is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Tarrab Yachts.

Design

One O One measures 30.78 metres in length and has a beam of 6.95 metres.

One O One has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Tarrab Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

One O One has a fuel capacity of 13,552 litres, and a water capacity of 2,082 litres.

Accommodation

One O One accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

One O One has a hull NB of 10124.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

3

beam:

6.95m

crew:

5

draft:

-
