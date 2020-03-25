O'Neiro is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Golden Yachts .

O'Neiro is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Golden Yachts .

Design

O'Neiro measures 52.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 564 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

O'Neiro has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Studio Vafiadis.

O'Neiro also features naval architecture by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Performance and Capabilities

O'Neiro has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

O'Neiro has a fuel capacity of 105,185 litres, and a water capacity of 37,724 litres.

Accommodation

O'Neiro accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

O'Neiro is MCA compliant, her hull NB is LA07YA0010 .

O'Neiro is an ABS/SOLAS class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.