Oneness
2009|
Motor Yacht
Oneness is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Palmer Johnson Yachts.
Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.
Design
Oneness measures 45.70 metres in length.
Oneness has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.
It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.
Oneness also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.
Model
Oneness is a semi-custom PJ 150 model.
The PJ 150 Sports Yacht semi-custom series presents a range of 45.7 metre motor yachts that capture the same trail-blazing appeal of the smaller 120 and 135 lines. Designed by Nuvolari & Lenard, her exterior profiling ensures speed and agility while detailed curves see the wheelhouse as a simple extension of her sleek sporting lines.
Other yachts based on this PJ 150 semi-custom model include: Clifford II, Four Jacks, Silver Wave, Grey Matters, Vantage, Hokulani.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by d 28 diesel engines .
Other Specifications
Oneness has a hull NB of PJ 150/6.
Oneness is a Lloyds Register class yacht.