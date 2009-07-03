Oneness is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Design

Oneness measures 45.70 metres in length.

Oneness has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

Oneness also features naval architecture by Palmer Johnson Yachts.

Model

Oneness is a semi-custom PJ 150 model.

The PJ 150 Sports Yacht semi-custom series presents a range of 45.7 metre motor yachts that capture the same trail-blazing appeal of the smaller 120 and 135 lines. Designed by Nuvolari & Lenard, her exterior profiling ensures speed and agility while detailed curves see the wheelhouse as a simple extension of her sleek sporting lines.

Other yachts based on this PJ 150 semi-custom model include: Clifford II, Four Jacks, Silver Wave, Grey Matters, Vantage, Hokulani.

Performance and Capabilities

Other Specifications

She is powered by d 28 diesel engines .

Oneness has a hull NB of PJ 150/6.

Oneness is a Lloyds Register class yacht.