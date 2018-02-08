They loved it so much they came back for more: this 40-meter superyacht, featuring a high-efficiency hull design, was built for repeat Delta owners. ONIKA embodies the simple elegance and warmth of a true gentleman’s yacht. The Delta Design Group was entrusted with the entire design and engineering package. One of the challenges put forth to the design team was to create a hull for shallow-draft cruising with the same seaworthiness and capabilities as a full-displacement design. And Delta delivered.

Stepping inside, the major focus of detail on the main deck centers on the dramatic entry and central staircase. Cream-colored marble floors with diamond-shaped blue sodalite are contrasted with raised-and-fielded wall panels of Khaya mahogany. Intricately carved wood handrails and metal-adorned newel posts anchor the base of the stairs. This impression of ageless, casual elegance continues through to the formality of the dining and main salon, with coffered beams and beveled-glass pocket doors. Select pieces of the owners’ antique furniture add an Edwardian touch to this indoor gathering space. In addition, both the dining and main salon showcase rare pieces from the owners’ collection of original impressionist art.

The lower deck features paneled walls of clear, straight-grained German Spessart oak, finished naturally in a light honey color. The designers created signature furniture pieces, featuring bow and serpentine shapes meticulously detailed in mahogany and chestnut burl with Anigre inlay. Heads are finished with heated marble floors, with the stone extending up to a wainscot with nautically inspired wall coverings. Other fabrics display a dramatic color panel of rich blue, red, and green jewel tones and textures.

The sky lounge displays the natural beauty of materials and craftsmanship of the yacht. The mixing of traditional components and materials lends a relaxed British West Indies ambiance. Large windows and light colors brighten the space, highlighting a focal antique white German oak bookcase. This is a space for guests to relax, entertain, or play card games among the carefully detailed furniture pieces. A corner quarter-round mahogany bar cabinet with pocket doors sits to one side and a bow-front end table in striped Sapele and Anigre veneer to the other. The loose furniture is soft and casual, upholstered with cotton ikat and patterned fabrics and brass nailheads.

While the interiors are breathtaking, so are ONIKA’S outdoor spaces and decks. Characterized by the same elegance as the interior, the decks flow gracefully from bow to stern. The sun deck is a complete outdoor living space, with forward-facing settees, a dining table for eight, and a bar and TV, as well as room for chaise lounges and an outdoor shower to cool down. A pair of tenders stowed on the aft bridge deck can be launched on either side. On the main deck, there’s dining for six and a lounge that provides the feeling of a comfortable residential setting.

Powered by twin Caterpillar C32 main engines, ONIKA has a 4,000 nautical-mile range at 12 knots and a maximum speed of 16 knots. Quantum Zero Speed stabilizers ensure a nice gentle ride both at anchor and underway. Her Northern Lights generators are equipped with catalytic soot traps for reduced emissions. Her hydraulically activated fold-down mast was custom-designed and -built by Delta.