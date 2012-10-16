Only Now is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by CNB - Construction Navale Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France.

Only Now is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by CNB - Construction Navale Bordeaux in Bordeaux, France.

Design

Only Now measures 31.72 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.40 metres and a beam of 6.63 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Only Now has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by German Frers.

German Frers is an Argentinian company responsible for naval architecture and engineering, producing designs considered to be some of the most aesthetically pleasing currently on the water.

Her interior design is by Couëdel Hugon Design.

Only Now also features naval architecture by German Frers.

Performance and Capabilities

Only Now has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Only Now has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,560 litres.

Accommodation

Only Now accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Only Now flies the flag of the UK.