Only One is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Baglietto in La Spezia, Italy.

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Only One measures 46.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.95 feet and a beam of 9.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 489 tonnes.

Only One has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Only One also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Only One has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Only One has a fuel capacity of 80,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

Accommodation

Only One accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Only One is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 10217.

Only One is an ABS class yacht.