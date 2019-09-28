Only One
Only One is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Baglietto in La Spezia, Italy.
Design
Only One measures 46.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.95 feet and a beam of 9.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 489 tonnes.
Only One has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.
Only One also features naval architecture by Baglietto .
Performance and Capabilities
Only One has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Only One has a fuel capacity of 80,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.
Accommodation
Only One accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Only One is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 10217.
Only One is an ABS class yacht.