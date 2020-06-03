Length 24.4m
Year 2001
Onquest
Motor Yacht
Onquest is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Lazzara Yachts.
Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.
Design
Onquest measures 24.4 feet in length and has a beam of 5.8 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Onquest has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.
Onquest has a water capacity of 1,325 litres.
Accommodation
Onquest accommodates up to 6 guests .
Other Specifications
Onquest flies the flag of the United States.