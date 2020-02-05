Ontario is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Lurssen Yachts in Bremen, Germany and most recently refitted in 2001.

Ontario is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Lurssen Yachts in Bremen, Germany and most recently refitted in 2001.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Ontario measures 46.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 9.60 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Ontario has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gerhard Gilgenast.

Her interior design is by Silvestrin Design.

Ontario also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Ontario has a top speed of 15.40 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ontario has a fuel capacity of 104,000 litres, and a water capacity of 22,000 litres.

She also has a range of 7,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ontario accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ontario has a hull NB of 13579.

Ontario is a Bureau Veritas, Class Maintained Maltese Hull, Multese Mach, Commercial as Charter Yacht, Luxembourg Worldwide Navigation class yacht. She flies the flag of Luxembourg.