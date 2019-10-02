Onyx is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sanlorenzo.

Onyx is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Sanlorenzo.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Onyx measures 38.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres.

Onyx has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Onyx also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Model

Onyx is a semi-custom Sanlorenzo 40 Alloy model.

Other yachts based on this Sanlorenzo 40 Alloy semi-custom model include: 40 Alloy/112, Scorpion, 4H, 111, Liliya.

Performance and Capabilities

Onyx has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Onyx has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Onyx accommodates up to 1 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Onyx has a hull NB of 103.