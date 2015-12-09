We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Oomka
2011|
Motor Yacht
Oomka is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Oomka measures 26.87 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 77 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Oomka has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Oomka has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.
Oomka has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.
Accommodation
Oomka accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Oomka is MCA compliant. She has a Jet Black hull, whose NB is GB-XSK05548E111.
Oomka flies the flag of Spain.