Oomka is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Oomka measures 26.87 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 77 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Oomka has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Oomka has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Oomka has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Oomka accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Oomka is MCA compliant. She has a Jet Black hull, whose NB is GB-XSK05548E111.

Oomka flies the flag of Spain.