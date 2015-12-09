Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 26.87m
Year 2011

Oomka

2011

|

Motor Yacht

Oomka is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Oomka measures 26.87 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.98 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 77 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Oomka has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Oomka has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots.

Oomka has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Oomka accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Oomka is MCA compliant. She has a Jet Black hull, whose NB is GB-XSK05548E111.

Oomka flies the flag of Spain.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

30Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.4m

crew:

4

draft:

1.98m
Other Sunseeker yachts
Related News