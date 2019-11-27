Ooz is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Ferretti Yachts and most recently refitted in 2014.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Ooz measures 28.65 metres in length and has a beam of 7.44 feet.

Accommodation

Ooz accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ooz flies the flag of the USA.